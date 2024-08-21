Open Menu

Iran, Tajikistan To Expand Academic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Tabriz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The universities of the Islamic Republic and Tajikistan have expressed a willingness to boost scientific cooperation.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and Avicenna Tajik State Medical University have voiced readiness to further bolster cooperation in various fields, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Bahman Naghipour, the head of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, said that the universities are to enhance ties in research, education, and medicine.

Both universities are keen on drafting an MoU to cooperate in the desired fields in practice, he said.

He said that the two universities should converge in line with an all-out cooperation.

Established in 1939, Avicenna Tajik State Medical University is located in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

