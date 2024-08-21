Iran, Tajikistan To Expand Academic Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM
The universities of the Islamic Republic and Tajikistan have expressed a willingness to boost scientific cooperation
Tabriz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The universities of the Islamic Republic and Tajikistan have expressed a willingness to boost scientific cooperation.
Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and Avicenna Tajik State Medical University have voiced readiness to further bolster cooperation in various fields, IRNA reported on Tuesday.
Bahman Naghipour, the head of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, said that the universities are to enhance ties in research, education, and medicine.
Both universities are keen on drafting an MoU to cooperate in the desired fields in practice, he said.
He said that the two universities should converge in line with an all-out cooperation.
Established in 1939, Avicenna Tajik State Medical University is located in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination1 hour ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest1 hour ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics1 hour ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media2 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck3 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks4 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN4 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission4 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal4 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search6 hours ago