UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Takes "effective Steps" To Produce COVID-19 Vaccine: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Iran takes

Iran has taken "effective steps" in producing vaccine for novel coronavirus disease, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki, announced on Tuesday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran has taken "effective steps" in producing vaccine for novel coronavirus disease, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical education, Saeed Namaki, announced on Tuesday.

"I have observed in close the work of Iranian scientists in producing the vaccine for COVID-19 over the past four months," Namaki was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

"The results are very much promising. Tests in animal model were successful. Clinical trials on human will be carried out soon," said Namaki.

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 227,622 on Tuesday, with 10,817 total fatalities so far.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran.

On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education China Tehran Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner orders daily action against encroachm ..

1 minute ago

Pak cricket squad in England gets negative result ..

1 minute ago

Hangu police arrest 37 outlaws in operations in th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.