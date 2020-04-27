UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Tells US To 'stop Dreaming' Of Extended Arms Embargo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:45 PM

Iran tells US to 'stop dreaming' of extended arms embargo

Tehran on Monday told Washington to "stop dreaming" after it was reported that the US plans to prevent the expiry of an international embargo on arms sales to Iran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Tehran on Monday told Washington to "stop dreaming" after it was reported that the US plans to prevent the expiry of an international embargo on arms sales to Iran.

The New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear deal that President (Donald) Trump has renounced".

The move was "part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed" on the Islamic republic, it added.

Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal -- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA -- and reimposed sanctions as part of a campaign of "maximum pressure".

Iran's top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter to Pompeo's reported plan to extend the arms embargo.

Zarif wrote on Monday that two years ago Pompeo and "his boss declared 'CEASING US participation' in JCPOA, dreaming that their 'max pressure' would bring Iran to its knees.

"Given that policy's abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant," Zarif said.

"Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny," the foreign minister added.

The JCPOA was agreed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear France Trump Germany Tehran New York United States 2015 2018 From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

51 minutes ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

51 minutes ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner, CPO visit SB store

6 minutes ago

Social activists distribute ration among artists

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.