Iran Tells US To Take 'first Step' By Ending Sanctions

Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:25 PM

Iran tells US to take 'first step' by ending sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

Trump said on Monday he was ready to meet with his Iranian counterpart within weeks, in a potential breakthrough reached during a G7 summit in the French seaside resort of Biarritz.

Iran's economy has been battered by US sanctions imposed after Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States in May last year from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers.

"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

"The key for positive change is in the hands of Washington," he said, because Iran had already ruled out ever doing what worries the US the most -- building an atomic bomb.

"If honestly this is your only concern, this concern has already been removed" through a fatwa issued by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian president.

"We don't (intend to) make an atomic bomb... our military doctrine is based on conventional arms."Khamenei issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons in 2003 and has reiterated it several times since.

"So take the first step. Without this step, this lock will not be unlocked," Rouhani said at a Tehran event marking the start of work on a housing project.

