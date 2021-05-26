UrduPoint.com
Iran Temporarily Bans Cryptocurrency Mining After Blackouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Iran temporarily bans cryptocurrency mining after blackouts

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday announced a four-month ban on all cryptocurrency mining, a day after his energy minister apologized for unplanned power cuts in major cities

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday announced a four-month ban on all cryptocurrency mining, a day after his energy minister apologized for unplanned power cuts in major cities.

Iranian officials have regularly blamed unlicensed crypto-currency miners for using vast amounts of electricity.

"Crypto-currency activities and mining crypto-currencies must be stopped" until September 22, Rouhani said in televised remarks.

Power cuts in the peak summer months are not uncommon in Iran, but Tehran and several other major cities were hit by unplanned blackouts late last week, sparking complaints from consumers and businesses.

Iran started rolling blackouts from Sunday to reduce the pressure on the national grid.

Rouhani said "illegal" miners who usually have access to subsidized electricity consume between six and seven times more power than those with permits.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian apologized to Iranians on Tuesday for "shortcomings and pressures" over the surprise blackouts.

He said the national grid was overburdened due to a drought impacting hydro-power generation and unexpectedly warm weather causing a surge in demand for air conditioning.

National electricity company spokesman Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said on Saturday that licensed cryptocurrency-mining farms had already voluntarily shut down operations to ease the burden.

Profitably creating, or mining, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies requires masses of computers dedicated to solving deliberately complicated equations -- an endeavour that globally consumes more electricity than entire nations.

According to consultant and expert on crypto-currencies Michel Rauchs, about five to 10 percent of world bitcoin mining can be traced to Iran.

