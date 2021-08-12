Iran is temporarily closing its consulate general in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif and moving it to Kabul, as fighting between governmental forces and the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) has intensified in Afghanistan's north, IRNA news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Iran is temporarily closing its consulate general in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif and moving it to Kabul, as fighting between governmental forces and the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) has intensified in Afghanistan's north, IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The consulate general reportedly emphasized it would only offer services in Kabul for a limited period, vowing to resume activities in Mazar-i-Sharif as soon as the security situation stabilizes there.