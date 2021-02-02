UrduPoint.com
Iran Test-Launches New Satellite Carrier Rocket On Solid Fuel - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:00 AM

Iran Test-Launches New Satellite Carrier Rocket on Solid Fuel - Defense Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Iran has successfully tested a domestically-produced satellite carrier powered by a solid-fuel engine, the country's ministry of defense said on Monday.

The launch was aired on state-run television and radio channel IRIB.

"The carrier rocket is capable of launching satellites weighing 220 kilograms [485 lb] to the altitude of 500 kilometers [310 miles]," the ministry said, specifying that the launch was experimental.

The rocket, named Zol Janah, is designed to launch satellites to the orbit. It is the first Iranian-made carrier rocket powered by a solid fuel engine, which makes it the country's most powerful.

More Stories From World

