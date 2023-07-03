Open Menu

Iran Tests New Training Missile System - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have successfully tested the Fath 360 training missile system, Iranian media reported reported on Monday

The training missile system was designed and manufactured by the IRGC Ground Force's arms experts to train personnel for all stages of handling a real Fath 360 system, from loading and preparation to firing missiles, Tasnim news agency reported.

The system is equipped with Arash 122-mm artillery rockets, which are copies of Russian BM-21 Grad rockets, the news agency said, adding that their range varies from 20-40 kilometers (12-27 miles). The Iranian armed forces currently operate unguided as well as guided Arash rockets.

