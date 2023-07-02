Iran Thanks Albania for Criminal Prosecution of Left-Extremist Group PMOI

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The Iranian Intelligence Ministry thanked on Sunday the Albanian government and security services for launching criminal prosecutions against members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), designated terrorist by Tehran.

In late June, Albania launched an investigation against the PMOI, which seeks a coup in Iran and has had a large cell in Albania since 2013. The reason was reportedly the group's being behind US-backed cyberattacks on Iran.

"The Albanian government's recent decisions in relation to PMOI terrorists deserve praise," the ministry was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

Iran has plans to seek persecution of PMOI members in third countries, it added.

The PMOI played an important role during the 1979 Islamic revolution and the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988. The group's activities in Iran peaked in 1981, when it organized a terrorist attack that killed Iranian President Mohammad-Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar. The same year, the group staged an explosion at a meeting of the Islamic Republican Party, during which 73 officials were killed.