Iran Threatens 'action' Over New Western Sanctions
Published September 11, 2024
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Iran has vowed to respond to fresh sanctions imposed by Britain, France and Germany over what they said was its supply of short-range missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.
"This action of the three European countries is the continuation of the hostile policy of the West and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the appropriate and proportionate action of the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement late Tuesday.
The three governments had announced they would take steps to cancel air services agreements with Iran and "work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air".
"Any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false," Kanani said.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made similar remarks in a post on social media platform X, saying: "Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia.
"Once again, US and E3 (the three European governments) acted on faulty intelligence and flawed logic," he added. "Sanctions are not the solution, but part of the problem."
