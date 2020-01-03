UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Threatens Revenge As It Mourns Guards Killed By US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:05 PM

Iran threatens revenge as it mourns Guards killed by US

Iran warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran warned of "severe revenge" and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the commander of its Quds Force foreign operations arm had been killed by US forces in Baghdad, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denouncing it as a "dangerous escalation".

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said a statement.

Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, said "two vehicles were attacked with missiles by US forces" and all 10 passengers, including Soleimani, were "martyred".

The Quds Force said the dead consisted of five members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network and five Guards -- Brigadier General Hossein Pourjafari, Colonel Shahroud Mozafarinia, Major Hadi Taremi and Captain Vahid Zamanian.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened "severe revenge" for "the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with (Soleimani's) blood", and vowed that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped".

He declared three days of mourning.

State television interrupted its regular programming to detail Soleimani's achievements in the region, recalling the many times he had "foiled" US plans.

- Tributes pour in - A black ribbon was displayed on the screen and a photo montage was shown with images of Soleimani smiling and praying.

Soleimani was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran and the "free nations of the region" would take revenge on the US for "this gruesome crime".

His death had "redoubled the determination of the nation of Iran and other free nations" to stand up to the US, Rouhani said.

Iran's top security body convened an emergency meeting.

The foreign ministry summoned an official from the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran, to "strongly protest" the killing, according to ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

The Guards said they and the "resistance front" would "start a new chapter as of today".

"Certainly, the fleeting rejoicing of Americans and Zionists will turn into mourning before too long," said spokesman Ramezan Sharif.

"We were saddened to hear the news... but our determination has increased to take revenge on the murderous America and oppressor Zionists and this will certainly happen." Khamenei named deputy Quds chief Esmail Qaani, who he described as one of the "most decorated commanders" of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, to replace Soleimani.

People on the streets of Tehran were concerned over the threat of war.

US President Donald "Trump unfortunately acted deceitfully, saying that we won't go towards war but pushed the issue towards war" said Hamid Ranjbar, a retired government employee.

Leaders "must exercise restraint so that tensions in this region don't increase further," he told AFP.

A lawyer named Hojati expressed concern about the future. "Violence begets violence," he said.

- 'Terrible vengeance' - Zarif tweeted that "the US act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani... is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation".

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he added.

Zarif and his top aides held an urgent meeting to assess the situation, the ministry said.

A former Guards chief said revenge would be exacted on the United States.

"Soleimani joined his martyr brothers but we will exact terrible vengeance upon America," tweeted Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency Council, a top state body.

Tehran-based analyst Mohammad Marandi said the US has "declared war" against Iran and Iraq, and "it's best for Westerners to evacuate countries like UAE and Iraq immediately".

"It is best for all American citizens to leave the region immediately. US occupiers will be forced to leave Iraq," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Protest Iran Threatened Iraq UAE Vehicles Trump Tehran Baghdad United States Criminals God TV All From Government Best Top Blood Allied Rental Modarba Airport Employment

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkey’s decision to send troops to ..

41 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Calls for Restraint After Sol ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

1 minute ago

Punjab to be made industrial hub of Pakistan: Usma ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street stocks tumble after US kills Iran gene ..

1 minute ago

Oil surges after US killing of top Iranian general ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.