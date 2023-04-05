Iran Thwarts Drone Attack on Defense Ministry Complex - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Iran's air defense has thwarted a drone attack that was carried out against a complex of the country's defense ministry in the city of Isfahan, media reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, the Tasnim news agency reported, adding that no damage had been caused to the complex.

On the night of January 29, a strong explosion was also heard in Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast had been caused by an unsuccessful attempt to attack one of its military facilities using quadrocopters fitted with explosive charges. The Iranian air defense shot sown one of the drones, while the other two fell into traps and exploded. Iranian media reports suggested likely involvement of Israel and the United States in the attack.