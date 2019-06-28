Iran to Act Firmly If EU Trade Mechanism Fails to Meet Tehran Requirements - Spokesman

Iran will make another decisive step in reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), set up to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran amid US sanctions, does not meet Tehran's requirements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Iran will make another decisive step in reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), set up to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran amid US sanctions, does not meet Tehran 's requirements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

In May, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of the deal and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement. Tehran has said that if this request is not met, it will continue abandoning its obligations by reportedly suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and continuing to abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.

"If Europeans take steps and launch INSTEX, which should meet our needs and aspirations and we see that this mechanism is just a formality, Iran will definitely not accept it and eventually make a second decisive step," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

INSTEX was formally launched by France, Germany and the United Kingdom to facilitate trade with Iran in the face of US sanctions five months ago, but Iran has since criticized the tool as a weak measure with limited capacity. EU countries have said that the mechanism will initially deal with food and medicine, while Tehran has sought oil trade to be included.