Iran To Announce 3rd Step Of Abandoning JCPOA Obligations In 60 Days - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Iran to Announce 3rd Step of Abandoning JCPOA Obligations in 60 Days - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Tehran will in 60 days announce the nuclear obligations it is about to discontinue as the third step of abandoning its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"We prefer to announce our third step after 60 days ... The third step will be announced in a proper time," Araghchi said on the Press tv channel.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that on July 7, Iran intended to start enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA and would maintain enrichment at a level that it considered necessary. Earlier in the day, Araghchi confirmed that Tehran was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the deal's limit. He also stressed that Tehran would go on abandoning its JCPOA commitments step by step every 60 days.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year after, Tehran announced the decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran has threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear pact. Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed its 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the JCPOA.

