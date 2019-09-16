UrduPoint.com
Iran To Attack 2 US Military Bases, Warship In Region In Case Of Hostilities - IRGC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

The Iranian Armed Forces are keeping an eye on two US military bases and a warship in the region and will attack these targets if the United States started hostilities, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said on Sunday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Iranian Armed Forces are keeping an eye on two US military bases and a warship in the region and will attack these targets if the United States started hostilities, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said on Sunday.

According to him, Iranian missiles have been zeroed in on Al Udeid air base in Qatar, Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates, as well as on a US warship in the Gulf of Oman, after Iran shot down a US spy drone over the Persian Gulf in July.

"We would have hit those targets if the US had shown a reaction .

.. We have constantly prepared ourselves for a full-fledged war," Ali Hajizadeh said as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

The commander stressed that all US targets in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) from the Iranian borders were within the range of its missiles.

It comes hours after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Iran was behind the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Tehran has refuted the allegations.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks.

