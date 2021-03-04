Iran to Attract Investments to Renewable Energy Sector - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Tehran will open international tenders to attract investments to the renewable energy sector, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have decided to open international tenders so that foreign businessmen and investors can cooperate in Iran's renewable energy sector. ... One of the measures undertaken for developing the field of renewable energy in the country is joint investments," Ardakanian told Sputnik.

The minister said that if foreign private companies succeed in signing contracts with local ones, the authorities will permit the export of electricity produced in Iran directly to those countries.

According to him, Iran has big capacities in the field of building power stations based on solar and wind resources.

Ardakanian mentioned that Tehran for a long time has had plans to attract local and foreign investments for building power plants, adding that the US sanctions have negatively impacted and significantly slowed down this process.

The minister said that Tehran seeks a trilateral agreement between Iran, Afghanistan and Germany that would put into action a wind tunnel on the Iran-Afghan border with a capacity of 30,000 megawatts.