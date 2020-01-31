UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Ban Tourist Visits From China - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:51 PM

Iran to Ban Tourist Visits From China - Health Ministry

The Iranian authorities will ban tourist visits from China and also limit all working visits, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Friday, amid an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus around the globe

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Iranian authorities will ban tourist visits from China and also limit all working visits, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Friday, amid an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus around the globe.

On Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry declared there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran.

"Tourist visits from China to Iran will be banned, and working visits will be limited," Raisi said, quoted by the government's website.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus, originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been reported in 21 counties, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuhan All From Government

Recent Stories

Empower bonded labour through unions

5 minutes ago

Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

7 minutes ago

EU Council Chief Says Bloc Ambivalent About Brexit ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean P ..

7 minutes ago

China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, glob ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese biotech firm AnPac Bio makes Nasdaq debut

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.