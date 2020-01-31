UrduPoint.com
Iran To Ban Tourist Visits From China - Health Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:29 PM

The Iranian authorities will ban tourist visits from China and also limit all working visits, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Friday, amid an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus around the globe

TEHRAN/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Iranian authorities will ban tourist visits from China and also limit all working visits, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Friday, amid an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus around the globe.

On Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry declared there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran.

"Tourist visits from China to Iran will be banned, and working visits will be limited," Raisi said, quoted by the government's website.

Armenia, meanwhile, announced that it would suspend visa-free travel for Chinese tourists amid the outbreak.

"Given the epidemiological situation, caused by the coronavirus, visa-free travel for Chinese nationals is temporarily suspended from February 1 to March 31, 2020," Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on Facebook.

As of Friday, no confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in Armenia. A visa-free travel agreement between the two countries entered into force on January 19.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus, originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been reported in 21 countries, according to John Hopkins University.

