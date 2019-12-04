UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Be Ready For P5+1 Talks On Nuclear Deal Only After US Lifts Sanctions - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Iran to Be Ready for P5+1 Talks on Nuclear Deal Only After US Lifts Sanctions - Rouhani

Iran is still ready to negotiate with the United States and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but will only come to the table after Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iran is still ready to negotiate with the United States and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but will only come to the table after Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"The moment the US lifts its despotic, illegal, erroneous, terrorist sanctions, immediately after it, the '5+1' [the UN Security Council's five permanent members plus Germany] leaders can convene, and we, too, will not have a problem with it," Rouhani said in a television broadcast, adding that he would even be ready to start talks within an hour.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of related international sanctions.

In 2018, the US withdrew from the deal unilaterally and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, to be repeated for several more time throughout the following year. In May 2019, Iran declared an ultimatum to the other signatories � either they attempt to relieve the economic blockade or Tehran will begin gradually dropping its commitments under the deal every 60 days.

Beginning on July 7, Iran followed through on its warnings and, as of November 7, is in the fourth stage of abandoning its JCOPA commitments. In particular, Iran started enriching uranium at its previously shut down Fordow nuclear facility with the ultimate goal of bringing the enrichment level to 4.5 percent, as opposed to the 3.67 percent level allowed by the deal.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May July November 2015 2018 2019 TV From

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

3 minutes ago

Four-day international Urdu conference begins tomo ..

4 minutes ago

PTI is all set to control inflation: Federal Minis ..

4 minutes ago

Solving their problems and facilitating its people ..

4 minutes ago

Two terrorists held from Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

500,000 poultry birds annually for deserving peopl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.