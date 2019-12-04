Iran to Be Ready for P5+1 Talks on Nuclear Deal Only After US Lifts Sanctions - Rouhani

Iran is still ready to negotiate with the United States and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but will only come to the table after Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iran is still ready to negotiate with the United States and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but will only come to the table after Washington lifts its sanctions against Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"The moment the US lifts its despotic, illegal, erroneous, terrorist sanctions, immediately after it, the '5+1' [the UN Security Council's five permanent members plus Germany] leaders can convene, and we, too, will not have a problem with it," Rouhani said in a television broadcast, adding that he would even be ready to start talks within an hour.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of related international sanctions.

In 2018, the US withdrew from the deal unilaterally and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, to be repeated for several more time throughout the following year. In May 2019, Iran declared an ultimatum to the other signatories � either they attempt to relieve the economic blockade or Tehran will begin gradually dropping its commitments under the deal every 60 days.

Beginning on July 7, Iran followed through on its warnings and, as of November 7, is in the fourth stage of abandoning its JCOPA commitments. In particular, Iran started enriching uranium at its previously shut down Fordow nuclear facility with the ultimate goal of bringing the enrichment level to 4.5 percent, as opposed to the 3.67 percent level allowed by the deal.