Iran To Boost Cooperation With West Africa In Various Fields - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Iran intends to expand cooperation with West African countries in a variety of areas for the sake of progress and prosperity of nations, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Iran intends to expand cooperation with West African countries in a variety of areas for the sake of progress and prosperity of nations, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

"In the past centuries, Western countries have looted the wealth of African countries by exercising domination and establishing colonial rule ... But for the Islamic Republic of Iran, the development of relations with Africa is not for the wealth of this region, as (Iran) seeks the progress and welfare of all nations, including African nations," Raisi said at the first Scientific and Economic Cooperation meeting between Iran and Africa on Monday, the Fars news agency reported.

The president noted that the most promising areas of cooperation that Iran intends to expand with African countries would be energy, engineering, transportation, agriculture and mining.

Despite the extensive sanctions against Iran, the country has made significant progress in technology and nanotechnology, engineering, medicine, medical and agricultural equipment, biological technologies and modern technologies, according to Raisi.

The president also noted the common, foreign-backed terrorist threats faced by Iran and African nations.

"With its human and natural talents and capacities, Africa can make significant progress through unity, coherence, and resistance against colonial policies," Raisi added.

Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin said that Tehran intended to increase its presence in West African markets and planned to sign trade contracts and memorandums of understanding with countries in the region worth about $2 billion, according to the news agency.

The minister also added that Iranian mining and metallurgical companies had a good opportunity to invest in projects in West Africa.

A three-day Scientific and Economic Cooperation meeting kicked off Monday in Tehran, bringing together officials and entrepreneurs from Iran and 10 West African countries.

