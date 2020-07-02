Iran to compensate downed plane victims' families: Sweden

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Thursday that Iran had agreed to compensate the families' of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down outside Tehran in January

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Thursday that Iran had agreed to compensate the families' of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down outside Tehran in January.

"We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims' next of kin," Linde told news agency TT, in a statement confirmed by her press secretary to AFP, adding that the agreement had been reached after negotiations with Iran and the countries with citizens among the victims.