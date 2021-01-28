Iran to Complete Installation of Modified Centrifuges Ahead of Schedule - Atomic Agency

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be able to install a thousand new generation IR-2M centrifuges ahead of schedule, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday.

"One thousand IR-2M centrifuges will be installed before the end of a three-month period," Kamalvandi said, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.

Meanwhile, commenting on accomplishments of the Iranian nuclear industry, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said during his visit to the Fordow nuclear facility that the country already managed to produce 17 kilograms (37.5 Pounds) of uranium enriched to a purity level of 20 percent in less than a month.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment to 20 percent and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The law also prescribes the use of new generation centrifuges within the next three months, including 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 IR-6 centrifuges with the outlook to increase their number to 1,000 by the year-end.

At the same time, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action sets the maximum level at which Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent and envisages the use of first generation IR-1 centrifuges.