Iran to Connect Power Grid to Networks in Qatar, Oman - State Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Iran is holding talks with Oman and Qatar on connecting power grids of the three countries using submarine cables, Arash Kordi, head of Iran's Power Generation and Transmission Company (TAVANIR) said on Monday.

"Negotiations have been held with two countries, Qatar and Oman, to connect Iran's power grid to these countries, and research has begun. We are selecting a project consultant," Kordi was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

All sides have agreed to the project, the official noted, adding that Iran would be able to exchange 1,000-1,500 megawatts of electricity with both countries.