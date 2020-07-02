UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Consider Potential Requests For Goods Supply From Venezuela Despite US 'Threats'

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supply From Venezuela Despite US 'Threats'

Tehran will consider possible requests for goods supply from Venezuela if Caracas officially submits them, despite opposition from the United States and sanctions imposed by it on both countries, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik in an interview

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Tehran will consider possible requests for goods supply from Venezuela if Caracas officially submits them, despite opposition from the United States and sanctions imposed by it on both countries, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Sputnik in an interview.

"The trade exchange, including the process of sending and delivering goods, depends on an agreement between the two states ... If Venezuela's government and its people in the future need things that Iran can provide to them, we will consider this seriously," Rabiei said.

Trade relations between Iran and Venezuela are based on international law and the needs of the two countries, the spokesman noted, adding that "the US threats" will not affect legitimate commercial activities between Iran and Venezuela.

Over the past month, Iran has sent to Venezuela five tankers loaded with fuel and equipment for oil refineries that the Latin American country's crumbling oil infrastructure needs.

The move was considered by the US to be a violation of restrictions imposed by it on both countries. In late June, the United States introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela.

Still, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran was ready to send more energy resources if Caracas asks.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, said in early June that he intended to visit Tehran soon to sign a package of agreements between the two countries in energy and military areas.

After this, Tehran shipped another tanker to Venezuela with food cargo for opening the first-ever Iranian supermarket in the Latin American country.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Oil Visit Tehran Caracas United States Venezuela June From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

42 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

43 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

45 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

47 seconds ago

French watchdog reports drop in toxic diaper chemi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.