Iran To Continue Avenging US Murder Of Soleimani After Taji Base Attack - Rouhani

Iran to Continue Avenging US Murder of Soleimani After Taji Base Attack - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday declared that Tehran will continue retaliating against the United States for the assassination of its prominent military commander, Qasem Soleimani, following a recent rocket attack against a US base in Iraq.

Last week, the Taji base suffered a rocket attack, resulting in several servicemen of the US-led anti-terrorism coalition being killed. Washington accused pro-Iran Shia Muslim groups of perpetrating the attack.

"The Americans have killed our great general, we have not and never will leave it unanswered," Rouhani said in a speech, broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network.

He added that the US will never forget Iran's rocket attack because it was "the first time they received a decisive and prompt response to their barbarian mistake."

"They thought that they would break through our people's resistance since they had killed a leader of our resistance, but it turned out the other way, [as] the resistance has grown stronger," Rouhani said.

The US killed Soleimani on January 3 in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

