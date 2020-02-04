UrduPoint.com
Iran To Continue Cooperation On Ukrainian Plane Crash Probe After Talks Leak- Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Iran to Continue Cooperation on Ukrainian Plane Crash Probe After Talks Leak- Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Iran will continue cooperating with other countries on the probe into the Ukrainian aircraft crash despite the leak of dispatchers' talks, the country's Civil Aviation Organization said on Tuesday.

"The Civil Aviation Organization will continue its probe into the different aspects of the Ukrainian aircraft crash within the framework of international law and norms. Cooperation with [foreign] countries on the catastrophe will continue," the organization said in a statement.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization also called for abstaining from politicizing the matter.

A Kiev-bound Boeing of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8.

All 176 people on board were killed. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted unintentionally shooting down the Boeing, which was confused with a hostile cruise missile, since Iran was anticipating a retaliatory strike from the United States back then.

The leaked audio recording of a conversation between an Iranian pilot and an Iranian air traffic controller, which has been recently released by Ukrainian media, suggests that Tehran knew that a passenger plane had been shot down immediately after the incident.

