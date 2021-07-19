Iran to Continue Facilitating Peace Between Parties in Intra-Afghan Conflict - Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Tehran is in contact with both the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban (designated terrorist and outlawed in Russia) and will continue to promote reconciliation between the conflicting sides until a peace agreement is reached, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Taliban and Afghan delegations held a two-day negotiation in the Qatari capital of Doha over this past weekend but failed to agree either on a ceasefire or the release of prisoners. They will continue high-level discussions to accelerate the peace process , according to a joint communique.

"We are actively cooperating with the Afghan groups both on a bilateral and multilateral basis and welcome any initiatives in this direction," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency, adding that Iran will "continue the started path [intra-Afghan negotiations] until the parties come to a final agreement."

Afghanistan has been marred by an increase in violence ever since foreign troops began leaving the country in spring, with the Taliban launching an offensive across large rural areas and cities, predominantly in the country's north.