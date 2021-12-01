Iran To Continue JCPOA Talks As Long As Necessary - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:51 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Iran is ready to continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna for as long as necessary, the Press tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.
The official said that Tehran will not abandon its principles and demands during the negotiations.