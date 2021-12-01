UrduPoint.com

Iran To Continue JCPOA Talks As Long As Necessary - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Iran to Continue JCPOA Talks as Long as Necessary - Reports

Iran is ready to continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna for as long as necessary, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Iran is ready to continue negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna for as long as necessary, the Press tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian official.

The official said that Tehran will not abandon its principles and demands during the negotiations.

Related Topics

Iran Vienna Tehran TV

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi enters top five in ICC Men’s Test ..

Shaheen Afridi enters top five in ICC Men’s Test Player Ranking

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 32,837 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,837 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 NATO Trying to Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn I ..

NATO Trying to Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn It Into 'Anti-Russia' - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Putin May Discuss Ankara's Proposal to Mediate Bet ..

Putin May Discuss Ankara's Proposal to Mediate Between Moscow, Kiev With Erdogan ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lav ..

Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before E ..

US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before Engaging in 'Export of Democrac ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.