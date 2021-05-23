UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Continue Nuclear Talks In Vienna Until US Sanctions Lifted - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Iran to Continue Nuclear Talks in Vienna Until US Sanctions Lifted - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Iran is ready to continue the Vienna-hosted talks on the 2015 nuclear deal until a final agreement is achieved for the United States to lift sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

"Considering the past negotiations, they clearly stated their readiness to lift the sanctions in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]. We are ready to continue the negotiations until a final agreement is reached," Rouhani was quoted as saying by his office.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments toward complete withdrawal unless sanctions are lifted.

The talks in Vienna began in April, shortly after the change of government in the US. Three working commissions are negotiating the lift of sanctions, the return of Tehran and Washington to the deal, and the timing thereof. They were expected to wrap up the talks by the end of May.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April May Sunday 2015 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

27 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

1 hour ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.