Iran to Continue Talks on JCPOA Once US Ready - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that Iran was ready to work on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement as soon as the United States signaled readiness to continue.

"We are not waiting for winter and can move towards an agreement as soon as the United States expresses its readiness. We do not need time. We have proved that we are committed to negotiations... We do not negotiate for the sake of negotiations. We are holding them in order to return to the agreement," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying at a weekly press conference.

Earlier in the day, Kanaani accused the US of a hypocritical position regarding negotiations aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in Washington.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response, but it was "not constructive."