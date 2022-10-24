UrduPoint.com

Iran To Continue Talks On JCPOA Once US Ready - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Iran to Continue Talks on JCPOA Once US Ready - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that Iran was ready to work on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement as soon as the United States signaled readiness to continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that Iran was ready to work on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement as soon as the United States signaled readiness to continue.

"We are not waiting for winter and can move towards an agreement as soon as the United States expresses its readiness. We do not need time. We have proved that we are committed to negotiations... We do not negotiate for the sake of negotiations. We are holding them in order to return to the agreement," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying at a weekly press conference.

Earlier in the day, Kanaani accused the US of a hypocritical position regarding negotiations aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in Washington.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response, but it was "not constructive."

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Germany Isna Tehran United Kingdom United States September 2015 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt to provide seed to support wheat sowing over ..

Govt to provide seed to support wheat sowing over 2.4 mln acres: CM's Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Child education imperative for progress of country ..

Child education imperative for progress of country: Begum Samina

2 minutes ago
 Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo win open ..

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo win opener

2 minutes ago
 Sports Board Punjab holds biggest ever Punjab Game ..

Sports Board Punjab holds biggest ever Punjab Games: DG

3 minutes ago
 German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 97.18 ..

German Regulator Says Gas Storage Facilities 97.18% Full

6 minutes ago
 Jury Selection Begins in NY Trial Against Trump Or ..

Jury Selection Begins in NY Trial Against Trump Organization for Alleged Financi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.