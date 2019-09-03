Iran to Continue Talks With Europe After Announcing 3rd Retaliatory Step on JCPOA-Araghchi

Iran will continue negotiations with European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after announcing the next round of scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Tuesday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce Tehran's third retaliatory step to reduce JCPOA obligations on September 4, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

Iran has already made a decision on what measures exactly it will announce, Araghchi said.

If Europe decides to fulfill Iran's demands, the middle Eastern nation could decide not to take the third step, but this is unlikely to happen, Araghchi noted, stressing that negotiations would continue anyway.