Iran to Demand Reply From Israel for Natanz Incident - Zarif

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran will demand a reply from Israel if it is confirmed that Israel was behind the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran will demand a reply from Israel if it is confirmed that Israel was behind the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"If it becomes known that the Zionist regime is responsible, is behind this issue, then they will be held accountable, and they will see what a foolish thing they have done.

Iran will have something to say about this issue at the nuclear negotiations," Zarif said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister also confirmed that the Natanz plant would be soon equipped with with next-generation centrifuges for uranium enrichment.