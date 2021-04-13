UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Demand Reply From Israel For Natanz Incident - Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:48 PM

Iran to Demand Reply From Israel for Natanz Incident - Zarif

Iran will demand a reply from Israel if it is confirmed that Israel was behind the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran will demand a reply from Israel if it is confirmed that Israel was behind the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"If it becomes known that the Zionist regime is responsible, is behind this issue, then they will be held accountable, and they will see what a foolish thing they have done.

Iran will have something to say about this issue at the nuclear negotiations," Zarif said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister also confirmed that the Natanz plant would be soon equipped with with next-generation centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

10 minutes ago

Russia condemns EU sanctions on Iran amid nuclear ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Diplomat Assures Iran's Bushehr NPP Cannot ..

12 minutes ago

European stocks ahead at open 13 april 2021

12 minutes ago

Britain's economy and EU exports advance in Februa ..

19 minutes ago

Ryabkov Slams as Unacceptable US Claims Russia Has ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.