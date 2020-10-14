Iran to Enjoy Free Arms Trade Under Nuclear Deal Starting on Sunday - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran will become free to sell and buy weapons starting on Sunday as the UN arms embargo will be terminated under the 2015 nuclear deal despite the active resistance from the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

"This 10-year oppressive embargo will be lifted on Sunday, October 18, with people's resistance and the efforts of our country's diplomats, despite 4 years of US efforts. Those who say what the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has done, this is one of them. From Sunday, we can buy and sell weapons, and this was one of the measures taken by the Government of Prudence and Hope," Rouhani said at a cabinet session.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.