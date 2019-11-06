UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Enrich Uranium At Fordow Plant To 4.5% By Saturday - Atomic Agency

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Iran to Enrich Uranium at Fordow Plant to 4.5% by Saturday - Atomic Agency

Iran plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at its Fordow nuclear facility by Saturday as part of its fourth stage of reducing obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iran plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at its Fordow nuclear facility by Saturday as part of its fourth stage of reducing obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would start injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow facility, marking the fourth time Iran would step away from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. That same day, Iran's nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said Tehran would enrich uranium up to 5 percent at Fordow.

"By Saturday, when the IAEA [the International Atomic Energy Agency] inspectors arrive [at Fordow] we will reach a 4.5 percent level of uranium enrichment," Kamalvandi told Iran's IRINN broadcaster.

The spokesman also said that the materials needed to enrich the uranium had already been delivered to Fordow.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's ISNA news agency said that Tehran had begun injecting gas into centrifuges at the facility.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Isna Tehran Same May Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

15 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

45 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

45 minutes ago

UK High Court Says Scotland Yard's Ban on Extincti ..

35 seconds ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.