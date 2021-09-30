Iran to Enrich Uranium 'Within Allowed Limits' - Nuclear Agency Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Iran plans to enrich uranium "within allowed limits," the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, told Sputnik on Thursday.

At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that his country will agree to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal, ditched by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, only if the administration of President Joe Biden offers greater sanctions relief than stipulated in the original nuclear deal.

"Iran pledges not to develop or proliferate nuclear weapons. Iran is committed to compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In addition, according to the legislation of the Islamic Republic and the fatwa of the Supreme Leader of Iran (the ruling by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), the creation of nuclear weapons is prohibited.

Therefore, our nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, and we will enrich uranium up to the level that permits to keep it within allowed limits," Eslami said.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it is able to enrich uranium up to 90%, which, as a rule, is used for the production of nuclear weapons.

In 2015, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stipulating the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program as a guarantee that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.