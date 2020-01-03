Iran to Exact Vengeance Upon US for Death of Maj. Gen. Soleimani - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iran will exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee said on Friday.

"We will toughly exact revenge upon the United States," Rezaee wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."