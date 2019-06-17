Iran to Exceed JCPOA-Imposed Enriched Uranium Stockpile Limit June 27 - Atomic Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Iran will exceed in late June the enriched uranium stockpile limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds), set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

"Today we will start exceeding the enriched uranium stockpile limit of 300 kilogram. The process will last 10 days. In other words, we will exceed this limit on June 27," Kamalvandi said, as aired by state tv.