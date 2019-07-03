Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunday: Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will exceed on Sunday the uranium enrichment limit it agreed in a 2015 deal with major powers, raising it "as much as necessary".

Iran is acting on its May 8 threat to suspend parts of the 2015 nuclear agreement in response to US President Donald Trump's reimposition of crippling sanctions since withdrawing from it in May last year.

"On July 7, our enrichment level will no longer be 3.67 percent. We will put aside this commitment. We will increase (the enrichment level) beyond 3.67 percent to as much as we want, as much as is necessary, as much as we need," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The enrichment maximum set in the agreement is sufficient for power generation but far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.

Rouhani stressed that Iran's action would be reversed if the other parties to the nuclear deal made good on their side of the bargain -- relief from sanctions.

"We will remain committed to the (nuclear deal) as long as the other parties are committed. We will act on the JCPOA 100 percent the day that the other party acts 100 percent (too)."