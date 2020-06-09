UrduPoint.com
Iran To Execute Spy Who Helped US Target General: Judiciary

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:55 PM

Iran said Tuesday it will execute a man whose conviction for spying for the US and Israel by helping target a top Iranian general has been upheld by the supreme court

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran said Tuesday it will execute a man whose conviction for spying for the US and Israel by helping target a top Iranian general has been upheld by the supreme court.

Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was convicted of spying on Iran's armed forces "especially the Quds Force and on the whereabouts and movements of martyred General Qasem Soleimani" for large sums of money from both Israel's Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a televised news conference.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

