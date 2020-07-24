Iran to Expand Cooperation Deal With Russia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran will update and expand the expiring 20-year deal on comprehensive cooperation with Russia to reflect changes of the past decades, the Iranian ambassador in Moscow said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Iran will update and expand the expiring 20-year deal on comprehensive cooperation with Russia to reflect changes of the past decades, the Iranian ambassador in Moscow said Friday.

Ambassador Kazem Jalali wrote on his personal Twitter page that the roadmap was signed almost two decades ago, according to the state news agency IRNA.

He said that international and regional events and developments in bilateral relations would be factored in when the countries bring the deal up to date "on schedule."