UrduPoint.com

Iran To Expand Presence In Pacific, Station Fleet In Gulf Of Panama By March - Commander

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Iran to Expand Presence in Pacific, Station Fleet in Gulf of Panama by March - Commander

Iran intends to expand naval presence to the Pacific Ocean by the end of March and station its fleet in the Gulf of Panama, the commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Iran intends to expand naval presence to the Pacific Ocean by the end of March and station its fleet in the Gulf of Panama, the commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday.

"To date, we have expanded our positions in all strategic straits of the world, except for two areas...

We plan to expand our presence in the Gulf of Panama this year," Irani said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

The commander said the Iranian navy has formed three command headquarters, each responsible for one of the ocean waters.

"If today we are already based in the Indian and Atlantic Ocean, then this year we will expand our presence in the Pacific Ocean," Irani stressed.

According to the Persian Calendar, Iran is currently living in the year 1401, which corresponds to the period from March 21, 2022, to March 20, 2023.

Related Topics

India World Iran Panama March All From

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

4 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

4 minutes ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.