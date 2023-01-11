Iran to Expand Presence in Pacific, Station Fleet in Gulf of Panama by March - Commander

Iran intends to expand naval presence to the Pacific Ocean by the end of March and station its fleet in the Gulf of Panama, the commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Iran intends to expand naval presence to the Pacific Ocean by the end of March and station its fleet in the Gulf of Panama, the commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday.

"To date, we have expanded our positions in all strategic straits of the world, except for two areas...

We plan to expand our presence in the Gulf of Panama this year," Irani said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency Mehr.

The commander said the Iranian navy has formed three command headquarters, each responsible for one of the ocean waters.

"If today we are already based in the Indian and Atlantic Ocean, then this year we will expand our presence in the Pacific Ocean," Irani stressed.

According to the Persian Calendar, Iran is currently living in the year 1401, which corresponds to the period from March 21, 2022, to March 20, 2023.