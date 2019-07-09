Iran to Experience Difficult Return to JCPOA If Drops Commitments for 3rd Time - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Tehran 's decision to partially discontinue its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be hard to revise if Iran takes a third step in this direction and abandons more of its obligations, a member of the Iranian parliament 's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Abolfazl Hasanbeigi, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA, which constituted the second partial departure from its commitments under the nuclear deal. He also stressed that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its JCPOA commitments every 60 days.

"If Iran wants to take the third step, it would be very hard to make a countermove," Hasanbeigi told IRNA news agency.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear pact. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed its 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, agreed on under the JCPOA.