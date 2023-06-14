UrduPoint.com

Iran To Export Petrochemical Equipment, Technologies To Latin America - Iranian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Iran to Export Petrochemical Equipment, Technologies to Latin America - Iranian Lawmaker

Meeting the needs of oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Venezuela is a good economic opportunity for Iran, Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Meeting the needs of oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Venezuela is a good economic opportunity for Iran, Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday.

"Providing the technological, technical and engineering needs of the Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants is a good economic opportunity for Iran... The help of such reliable and powerful countries as the Islamic Republic (of Iran) in carrying out the repair of Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants will be in the interests of both countries, and will be important and a successful step in energy diplomacy," Jalalzadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.

Important steps had been taken in recent years with regards to exporting technical and engineering services to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the official said.

He also mentioned projects related to the assembly of tractors, the construction of a cement plant, housing, and the construction and repair of refineries in Venezuela, which earned Iran a good income in foreign Currency.

To mark Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's ongoing trip to Latin American countries, a regular shipping line will be organized between Iran and Venezuela, allowing Iranian companies to send their goods to Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Brazil, on a permanent basis, Jalalzadeh stated.

On Tuesday, Raisi visited Venezuela as the first stop of his Latin American tour, which will also include Nicaragua and Cuba. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company have been signed.

Related Topics

Assembly Iran Company Oil Brazil Cuba Venezuela Gas Housing

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Wat ..

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, sou ..

8 seconds ago
 Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per in ..

Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per int'l conventions: Federal Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaud ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses gra ..

1 minute ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to St. Petersburg Int ..

22 minutes ago
 US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, ..

US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, Venezuela Until June 2024 - Tr ..

10 seconds ago
 HCSTSI congratulates federal minister for initiati ..

HCSTSI congratulates federal minister for initiating business to business broade ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.