Iran to Export Petrochemical Equipment, Technologies to Latin America - Iranian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Meeting the needs of oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Venezuela is a good economic opportunity for Iran, Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday.

"Providing the technological, technical and engineering needs of the Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants is a good economic opportunity for Iran... The help of such reliable and powerful countries as the Islamic Republic (of Iran) in carrying out the repair of Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants will be in the interests of both countries, and will be important and a successful step in energy diplomacy," Jalalzadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.

Important steps had been taken in recent years with regards to exporting technical and engineering services to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the official said.

He also mentioned projects related to the assembly of tractors, the construction of a cement plant, housing, and the construction and repair of refineries in Venezuela, which earned Iran a good income in foreign Currency.

To mark Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's ongoing trip to Latin American countries, a regular shipping line will be organized between Iran and Venezuela, allowing Iranian companies to send their goods to Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Brazil, on a permanent basis, Jalalzadeh stated.

On Tuesday, Raisi visited Venezuela as the first stop of his Latin American tour, which will also include Nicaragua and Cuba. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company have been signed.