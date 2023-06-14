UrduPoint.com

Iran To Export Petrochemical Equipment, Technologies To Latin America - Iranian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Iran to Export Petrochemical Equipment, Technologies to Latin America - Iranian Lawmaker

Meeting the needs of oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Venezuela is a good economic opportunity for Iran, Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Meeting the needs of oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Venezuela is a good economic opportunity for Iran, Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Wednesday.

"Providing the technological, technical and engineering needs of the Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants is a good economic opportunity for Iran... The help of such reliable and powerful countries as the Islamic Republic (of Iran) in carrying out the repair of Venezuelan refineries and petrochemical plants will be in the interests of both countries, and will be important and a successful step in energy diplomacy," Jalalzadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.

Important steps had been taken in recent years with regards to exporting technical and engineering services to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the official said.

He also mentioned projects related to the assembly of tractors, the construction of a cement plant, housing, and the construction and repair of refineries in Venezuela, which earned Iran a good income in foreign Currency.

To mark Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's ongoing trip to Latin American countries, a regular shipping line will be organized between Iran and Venezuela, allowing Iranian companies to send their goods to Latin American countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Brazil, on a permanent basis, Jalalzadeh stated.

Tehran and Caracas signed three contracts for the restoration and modernization of offshore petroleum plants, the development of Venezuela's Jose oil terminal, as well as providing gas compressor stations with equipment, the Fars news agency reported later in the day.

An Iranian company will reportedly carry out maintenance for a number of facilities at a Venezuelan ammonia producing complex and will later recoup its investment by participating in sales of its production, the report said.

The development of Venezuela's Jose oil terminal reportedly provides for an increase in the capacity of the terminal's storage facilities, completion of the construction of its reservoirs, improvement of transportation systems, as well as an increase in loading capacity, with Caracas being fully responsible for funding the project. This will be the first contract for Iranian companies in the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) format, Fars added. The contract is expected to facilitate the exchange of oil, gas condensates and petroleum products between the two countries.

Under the third deal on gas compressor stations, an Iranian high-tech company will produce and install equipment for five such stations in Venezuela, including automation systems, telecommunications and precision instruments, the report said.

On Tuesday, Raisi visited Venezuela as the first stop of his Latin American tour, which will also include Nicaragua and Cuba. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company have been signed.

Related Topics

Assembly Exchange Iran Company Oil Caracas Brazil Cuba Venezuela Gas Housing

Recent Stories

Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Incr ..

Fed Skips Rate Hike in June After 10 Previous Increases, Says Could Hike Again

5 minutes ago
 Poland Very Likely to Become Maintenance Hub for U ..

Poland Very Likely to Become Maintenance Hub for US, Allied Tanks in Europe - En ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Co ..

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Cooperation on Sweden's Alliance ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Baku on two-day official visit ..

15 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to peo ..

CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to people of province

14 minutes ago
 US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels Whil ..

US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels While Gasoline, Diesel Surge Too

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.