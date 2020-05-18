Iran to Face 'Collective Prosecution' If No Consensus Struck on January Plane Crash - Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has threatened Iran with "collective prosecution" if the latter fails to come to an agreement with Kiev and other countries whose nationals were among the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft that was downed in Iran in January

"There is a group of affected countries: Canada, Great Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine. We also communicate with each other. Accordingly, if we all fail to reach an agreement with Iran swiftly, we will follow a long, but a proven and effective path of collective prosecution of Iran wherever possible for the crime that was committed," Kuleba said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, published on Monday.

According to the minister, Kiev offers Tehran a "civilized" agreement, insisting that the probe, including the decryption of black boxes, be completed as soon as possible. Iran, he went on, took a pause to mull everything over.

Later, they said that they would also like to discuss legal liability and compensation issues, the diplomat added, noting that the talks are "at this stage" so far.

Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed on January 8, soon after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished.

The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.