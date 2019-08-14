Iran to Give JCPOA Signatories 60 More Days to Fulfill Demands, Save Accord - President

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) If Iran proceeds to the third stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it will give the signatories of the nuclear pact 60 more days to fulfill its demands and save the deal, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"If 60 days of the second stage pass without bringing any results, we will certainly proceed to the third stage, and then we will give 60 more days to find a rational, proper and balanced way to solve [the problem]," Rouhani said at a session of the Iranian government.

The country remains committed to the JCPOA and ready for dialogue, the president stressed.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran began enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the JCPOA, warning that it will gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.