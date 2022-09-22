UrduPoint.com

Iran To Hold Joint Naval Exercises With Russia, China In Fall - Chief Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Iran to Hold Joint Naval Exercises With Russia, China in Fall - Chief of Staff

Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint naval exercises this fall in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint naval exercises this fall in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday.

"This fall, we will hold joint naval exercises in the northern part of the Indian Ocean with Russia and China," Bagheri said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Bagheri added that other states, such as Pakistan and Oman, could take part in the exercises.

In January, Russia already held joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Iran Russia China Oman Isna January

Recent Stories

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

2 seconds ago
 Two-day Tablighi Ijtema concludes in Mangochar

Two-day Tablighi Ijtema concludes in Mangochar

4 minutes ago
 Baba Guru Nanak's 483rd death anniversary observed ..

Baba Guru Nanak's 483rd death anniversary observed in Karatarpur

4 minutes ago
 NHA launched various schemes to rectify M-1 paveme ..

NHA launched various schemes to rectify M-1 pavement during past 3 years

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

1 hour ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.