Iran to Hold Joint Naval Exercises With Russia, China in Fall - Chief of Staff

Russia, Iran, and China will hold joint naval exercises this fall in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday

"This fall, we will hold joint naval exercises in the northern part of the Indian Ocean with Russia and China," Bagheri said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Bagheri added that other states, such as Pakistan and Oman, could take part in the exercises.

In January, Russia already held joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.