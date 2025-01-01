Open Menu

Iran To Hold Nuclear Talks With 3 European Powers January 13: Local Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Iran will hold nuclear talks with France, Britain, and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a foreign ministry official.

"The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13," said Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, according to ISNA news agency.

He added the talks were only "consultations, not negotiations."

The three European countries had on December 17 accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification."

They have also raised the possibility of restoring sanctions against Iran to keep it from developing its nuclear programme.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Germany Isna Geneva Switzerland January December Media From

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

2 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

3 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

3 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

15 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

16 hours ago

More Stories From World