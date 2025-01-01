Iran To Hold Nuclear Talks With 3 European Powers January 13: Local Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Iran will hold nuclear talks with France, Britain, and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a foreign ministry official.
"The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13," said Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, according to ISNA news agency.
He added the talks were only "consultations, not negotiations."
The three European countries had on December 17 accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification."
They have also raised the possibility of restoring sanctions against Iran to keep it from developing its nuclear programme.
