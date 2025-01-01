Iran To Hold Nuclear Talks With 3 European Powers January 13: Local Media
Iran will hold nuclear talks with France, Britain and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a foreign ministry official
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Iran will hold nuclear talks with France, Britain and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting a foreign ministry official.
"The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13," said Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, according to ISNA news agency.
He added the talks were only "consultations, not negotiations."
The three European countries had on December 17 accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification.
"
They also raised the possibility of restoring sanctions against Iran to keep it from developing its nuclear programme.
Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said his country was "ready for fair and honorable negotiations" with the West.
"In exchange (for the lifting of sanctions), we create more confidence in the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program," he was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Tasnim news agency.
"If the other party does not like this path, it is natural that we follow our own path, as we have done in recent years," added the foreign minister.
