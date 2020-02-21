Iran to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The elections to Iran's 290-seat unicameral parliament will be held across the country on February 21.

According to the Iranian Interior Ministry's electoral headquarters, more than 7,000 candidates will run in the elections, while the initial number of registered candidates for participation in the vote amounted to around 15,500 people.

The parliamentary elections in Iran are held every four years.